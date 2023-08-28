Acting superintendent tours Virginia Beach schools during historical early start

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia Beach City Public Schools returned to the classroom on Monday, August 28, kicking off the 2023-2024 school year earlier than usual. The district has normally returned after Labor Day.

According to the district, it has more than 63,000 students with 86 schools and centers.

News 3’s Angela Bohon visited Green Run High and Green Run Collegiate as well as Larkspur Middle School.

“Things are going well for the first day,” said Dr Tamika Singletary-Johnson, Principal of Larkspur Middle. “Everyone is excited to have the kids back in the building, excited to see the students - so regardless of whether we start early or later, we’re just happy to have our kids back.”

Acting Superintendent Dr. Don Robertson toured about a half-dozen schools on the first day.

He also talked about the plan ahead.

“The school division has hired a search firm, and they’ll run a process,” explained Robertson. “That process will probably start in a couple of weeks, and the search firm will come out and communicate to the community all the things that they’ll be doing as far as the search. Certainly, during that time period, I’ll make a final decision. I’d love to be superintendent of the school division.”

Robertson has worked in VBCPS for more than 30 years, holding positions as a teacher, principal, and chief of staff.

He added that it will likely take until January or February for the firm to make its decision.

News 3 will continue covering back-to-school issues affecting thousands of students in Hampton Roads and North Carolina.