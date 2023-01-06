Watch Now
Additional charges against 15-year-old suspect in deadly Gloucester shooting

Posted at 9:37 AM, Jan 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-06 09:42:22-05

GLOUCESTER, Va. — Additional charges have been added to the list against the 15-year-old suspect in the New Year's Day shooting that killed 20-year-old Tyler Heywood and injured another man.

The Gloucester Sheriff's Office says the teenager is now charged with second degree murder, aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and two counts of shooting, stabbing, etc. with intent to maim, kill, etc.

The teenager was seen in Gloucester's Juvenile & Domestic Relations court Thursday for a detention hearing.

He will remain at the Merrimac Center pending further court hearings.

On New Year's Day, police responded to the 7800 block of Guinea Road where they found Heywood deceased on scene and another man with non-life-threatening injuries.

On Monday, January 2, Heywood's aunt confirmed that he lost his life at a New Year's Eve party.

“He’s a very inspirational young man,” said Heywood’s aunt Denise, who only wanted to use her first name. “He loved, loved his family, his friends. A hardworking young man with very good heart.”

