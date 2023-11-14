Adult, child hospitalized after house fire in Greenbrier: Chesapeake Fire Department

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Chesapeake Fire Department said that a house fire sent one adult and one child to a hospital with minor injuries.

Around 9 p.m. on Monday, Chesapeake firefighters went to the 400 block of Spring Maple Court in the Greenbrier part of the city because neighbors called 911 about a fire, according to the Chesapeake Fire Department. Engine Company 24 found a two-story home with smoke and flames coming through the roof in the back

Though the fire department says that all occupants of the house were safe before the crews' arrival, two members of the family went to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Chesapeake Chesapeake breaks ground on new, state-of-the-art fire station Web Staff

The house was significantly damaged and is not habitable, according to the Chesapeake Fire Department. The Red Cross is providing lodging assistance for the family.

The fire department says the fire was under control at 9:12 p.m., and that they are working to find the cause of the fire.