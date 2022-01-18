Advocates to present petition in support of Newport News schools continuing mask mandate to school board members

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Another group of community members has expressed their concerns for Gov. Youngkin's recently signed executive order that will remove mask mandates from schools.

A local group, #Red4Ed advocates, will present a petition to the Newport News School Board Tuesday evening to ask them to extend the school mask mandate.

Conor Collins, an NNPS social studies teacher, created the petition over the weekend after learning about Gov. Youngkin's executive order banning mask mandates in Virginia's public schools.

According to Collins, the petition already had close to 100 names and counting as of Sunday evening.

The petition will be presented to the school board before their meeting Tuesday night. Collins and other #Red4Ed advocates will be attending the meeting and making public comments about the need for a continued mask mandate.

The petition reads:

"We ask that the Newport News School Board publicly reiterate their existing commitment to CDC guidance regarding the masking of students and staff in school buildings at all times regardless of vaccination status in accordance with VA SB1303. In order for NNPS to provide quality and safe in-person instruction under SB1303, NNPS should continue to enforce its mask policy."

News 3 spoke with NNPS parents on both sides of the controversy Monday.

Newport News Public Schools officials sent a statement saying, "They will continue to prioritize the health and well-being of students and follow current CDC guidelines."

The executive order takes effect Monday, January 24, so the previous order requiring masks in schools remains in effect for the rest of this week.

