Chesapeake parents file lawsuit against Gov. Youngkin over executive order removing mask mandate from schools

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Governor Youngkin's recently signed executive order removing mask mandates inside of schools has raised concern among some Chesapeake Public School parents. They are taking action and have filed a lawsuit against the governor.

A lawsuit was filed Tuesday by 13 Chesapeake Public School parents who state that Governor Youngkin does not have the authority that he claims to make masks optional in schools.

According to court documents, along with Youngkin, the parents are suing the state's health commissioner, state's public school superintendent, the school board, and Chesapeake's superintendent.

The lawsuit requests that the court suspends the effective date of the executive order.

In the order, Younkin cites a part of Virginia code that says, "A parent has a fundamental right to make decisions concerning the upbringing, education, and care of the parent's child."

The executive order doesn't take effect until January 24, so the previous order requiring masks in schools remains in effect for this week.

To read the full lawsuit, click here.

