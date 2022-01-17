Local schools respond to Gov. Youngkin's executive order on masks in school

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Local school divisions are responding to Gov. Youngkin's executive order rescinding mask mandates inside of schools.

The executive order doesn't take effect until January 24, so the previous order requiring masks in schools remains in effect for this week.

"Mask use will remain in effect this week as the school division waits on further guidance and assesses the safety and operational impact of Governor Youngkin’s Executive Order Number Two which rescinds mask mandates in schools and the previous Interim Guidance COVID-19 Prevention in Virginia PreK-12 Schools effective January 24, 2022," the Newport News School division said in a statement.

It's a similar message in Virginia Beach. "Department of Public Health, the Virginia Department of Education and our own health services team on how this order impacts us and how best to comply," the school division said in a message to parents.

Youngkin says the order is about giving parents choices.

"Permitting parents to make decisions on where and when to wear masks permits the Commonwealth’s parents to make the best decision for the circumstances confronting each child," he wrote in the order.

Still, other school divisions in Richmond and Northern Virginia say masks will still be mandatory, regardless of the order.

Youngkin responded Sunday to how the order will be enforced. "We will use every resource within the governor's authority to explore what we can do and will do to make sure that parents' rights are protect," he said.

News 3 is taking an in-depth look at the order. Look for coverage beginning on News 3 at 4 pm.