Gov.-elect Youngkin to be sworn in as Virginia's 74th governor

RICHMOND, Va. - Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin will be sworn in as Virginia's 74th governor at noon on Saturday, January 15.

Youngkin won Virginia's 2021 gubernatorial race after Democrat and former Virginia governor Terry McAuliffe conceded to him. Youngkin, a businessman, spent 25 years at the private equity firm The Carlyle Group before entering politics.

Ahead of his inauguration, Youngkin said in an interview with News 3 that he plans to rescind mask mandates in the state and will "press back" against vaccine mandates at the federal level.

Republicans Winsome Sears and Jason Miyares will also be sworn in during Saturday's ceremony, Sears as Virginia's first Black female lieutenant governor and Miyares as Virginia's first Latino attorney general.

Saturday's ceremony will include participants from across Virginia, including the Virginia National Guard, the Governor's School for the Arts, representatives from NASA Wallops and Langley and law enforcement agencies from across the Commonwealth.

News 3 has a crew in Richmond and will be broadcasting the Inauguration Day ceremony live.

