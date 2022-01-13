List of Governor-elect Youngkin’s inaugural parade participants

RICHMOND, Va. - The inaugural parade for Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin is being held Saturday, Jan. 15 in Richmond, Va.

Virginia’s Governor-elect has a lineup of over 20 groups and organizations being represented.

Governor-elect Youngkin’s inaugural parade will be announced by Kerry Dougherty, Hampton Roads’ WNIS, and Jay James, Charlottesville’s WINA.

“The inaugural parade will bring Virginians together to celebrate the virtues, diversity, and spirit of Virginia,” said Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin. “This will be a unique and momentous celebration that honors every corner of the Commonwealth."

The following people and groups will be participating in the parade:

The Virginia National Guard

The Virginia Military Institute Cadets

Colonial Williamsburg Fifes and Drums

The Norfolk Academy Basketball Team

James Madison University Marching Royal Dukes

The Broken Men Foundation

Great Falls Boy Scouts

The Youngkin for Governor Coalitions

Collegiate Sports Team’s Mascots

Virginia Tech’s Hokie Bird, Virginia Commonwealth University’s Rodney the Ram, George Mason University’s the Patriot, the University of Mary Washington’s Sammy D. Eagle, Virginia Union University’s the Panther, James Madison University’s the Duke Dog, and University of Virginia’s Cavalier will all be participating in the inaugural parade.

The Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets, Color Guard, Gregory Guard and Regimental Band, the “Highty Tighties”

STEM Representatives

Teachers and students from the Martin Luther King Jr. S.T.E.M. academy and the A.T.O.M. Academy at Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School will participate in the inaugural parade, representing Virginia’s STEM Programs.

The Birthplace of Country Music Museum

Leah Ross, Executive Director, and Josh Littleton, General Manager of Birthplace of Country Music’s (BCM) Radio Bristol in Bristol, Virginia, will represent BCM.

The Charlottesville Cardinals Wheelchair Basketball Team

Hampton University Marching Force

The Salty Southern Route

Residents from the town of Smithfield, namesake to the world's largest pork producer Smithfield Foods, and the city of Suffolk, will participate in the inaugural parade.

Brunswick Tourism

“Stewie” the Brunswick Stew Pot is proud to represent his home and participate in the inaugural parade. As Brunswick County is “The Original Home of Brunswick Stew.”

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration Wallops & NASA Langley Facilities

Richmond Motor Speedway

Richmond Motor Speedway will be represented by a race and pace car in the inaugural parade.

Martinsville Motor Speedway

Martinsville Motor Speedway will be represented by a race and pace car in the inaugural parade.

Virginia International Raceway

Virginia International Raceway will be represented by a supra car in the inaugural parade.

Spearhead Trails

Virginia’s Law Enforcement

Law enforcement representatives comprised of agencies from Fairfax County, Montgomery County, Virginia Beach, and everywhere in between will participate in the inaugural parade.

Oakland Springs Farm

The Virginia Union University Choir

The world-renowned Virginia Union University Choir will participate in the inaugural parade under the direction of Professor of Music, David Bratton. The Virginia Union University Choir will be performing a song they wrote for Governor-elect Youngkin.

Find more on Governor-elect Youngkin's inauguration plans here.

