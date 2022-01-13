List of Governor-elect Youngkin’s inaugural parade participants

RICHMOND, Va. - The inaugural parade for Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin is being held Saturday, Jan. 15 in Richmond, Va.
Virginia’s Governor-elect has a lineup of over 20 groups and organizations being represented.
Governor-elect Youngkin’s inaugural parade will be announced by Kerry Dougherty, Hampton Roads’ WNIS, and Jay James, Charlottesville’s WINA.
“The inaugural parade will bring Virginians together to celebrate the virtues, diversity, and spirit of Virginia,” said Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin. “This will be a unique and momentous celebration that honors every corner of the Commonwealth."
The following people and groups will be participating in the parade:
The Virginia National Guard
The Virginia Military Institute Cadets
Colonial Williamsburg Fifes and Drums
The Norfolk Academy Basketball Team
James Madison University Marching Royal Dukes
The Broken Men Foundation
Great Falls Boy Scouts
The Youngkin for Governor Coalitions
Collegiate Sports Team’s Mascots
Virginia Tech’s Hokie Bird, Virginia Commonwealth University’s Rodney the Ram, George Mason University’s the Patriot, the University of Mary Washington’s Sammy D. Eagle, Virginia Union University’s the Panther, James Madison University’s the Duke Dog, and University of Virginia’s Cavalier will all be participating in the inaugural parade.
The Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets, Color Guard, Gregory Guard and Regimental Band, the “Highty Tighties”
STEM Representatives
Teachers and students from the Martin Luther King Jr. S.T.E.M. academy and the A.T.O.M. Academy at Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School will participate in the inaugural parade, representing Virginia’s STEM Programs.
The Birthplace of Country Music Museum
Leah Ross, Executive Director, and Josh Littleton, General Manager of Birthplace of Country Music’s (BCM) Radio Bristol in Bristol, Virginia, will represent BCM.
The Charlottesville Cardinals Wheelchair Basketball Team
Hampton University Marching Force
The Salty Southern Route
Residents from the town of Smithfield, namesake to the world's largest pork producer Smithfield Foods, and the city of Suffolk, will participate in the inaugural parade.
Brunswick Tourism
“Stewie” the Brunswick Stew Pot is proud to represent his home and participate in the inaugural parade. As Brunswick County is “The Original Home of Brunswick Stew.”
The National Aeronautics and Space Administration Wallops & NASA Langley Facilities
Richmond Motor Speedway
Richmond Motor Speedway will be represented by a race and pace car in the inaugural parade.
Martinsville Motor Speedway
Martinsville Motor Speedway will be represented by a race and pace car in the inaugural parade.
Virginia International Raceway
Virginia International Raceway will be represented by a supra car in the inaugural parade.
Spearhead Trails
Virginia’s Law Enforcement
Law enforcement representatives comprised of agencies from Fairfax County, Montgomery County, Virginia Beach, and everywhere in between will participate in the inaugural parade.
Oakland Springs Farm
The Virginia Union University Choir
The world-renowned Virginia Union University Choir will participate in the inaugural parade under the direction of Professor of Music, David Bratton. The Virginia Union University Choir will be performing a song they wrote for Governor-elect Youngkin.
Find more on Governor-elect Youngkin's inauguration plans here.