Hampton University marching band to not participate in Youngkin inauguration parade amid COVID concerns

Hampton University
Posted at 5:08 PM, Jan 14, 2022
HAMPTON, Va. - The Hampton University Marching Force will no longer be participating in the inaugural parade for Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin.

The event is scheduled to be held Saturday, Jan. 15 in Richmond.

Virginia’s Governor-elect has a lineup of over 20 groups and organizations being represented, as a press release stated on Thursday.

On Friday, a university spokesperson told News 3 they will no longer be participating in the parade as originally planned.

In a statement the spokesperson said the decision is due to a surge in COVID-19 cases around the state and country. They added that all of the university's students are virtual until January 24, 2022.

