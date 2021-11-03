Political newcomer Glenn Youngkin projected to become Virginia’s next governor, cinching Republicans' first statewide win since 2009

AP has projected Republican Glenn Youngkin to win Virginia's gubernatorial race.

Youngkin defeated Democrat Terry McAuliffe, who previously served as Virginia's governor from 2014 to 2018.

Youngkin, a businessman, spent 25 years at the private equity firm The Carlyle Group before entering politics.

According to his campaign website, Youngkin ran on a platform of "protecting and defending Virginians' Constitutional rights and personal liberties," creating jobs and lowering costs of living in Virginia and reinvigorating the state's economy.

During a September debate, Youngkin also said he supports individual choice when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine, saying he "encourages everyone to get the vaccine" but opposes vaccine mandates.

Virginia's elections saw national attention as one of two states holding a governor's race in 2021. This year's race set new campaign fundraising records, with McAuliffe and Youngkin bringing in more than $88 million in total fundraising - a new high in the Virginia governor's contest.

Political experts expected the race to be closely watched for its implications on national elections in 2022 and beyond.

The Republican Governors Association released a statement following Youngkin’s victory. They said they are proud to have supported his campaign, with investing over $14 million.

“The RGA is thrilled to congratulate Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin on winning a hard-fought race that many wrote off as unwinnable for Republicans,” said RGA Chairman Governor Doug Ducey. “Glenn ran an excellent and inspiring campaign that raises the bar for candidates across the country. Unlike his opponent, Glenn didn’t need a cast of national surrogates to do his work for him; he connected directly with voters on issues that matter to Virginians. The RGA is honored to have worked with Glenn throughout the general election and we look forward to welcoming him to our ranks as Virginia’s next governor.”

“We are proud to have partnered with the Youngkin campaign over the last several months, working closely to execute an effective plan to win in a state Joe Biden carried by 10 points a year ago,” said RGA Executive Director Dave Rexrode. “Together, we were able to define the race on our terms and provide the resources needed for all voters to hear Glenn’s vision for a safer, more prosperous Commonwealth. We are excited to have Governor-Elect Youngkin as our 28th Republican Governor.”

