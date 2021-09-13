Watch
Watch Virginia’s first gubernatorial debate on News 3

AP photos & News 3
Terry McAuliffe (D) and Glenn Youngkin (R)
Posted at 12:32 PM, Sep 13, 2021
GRUNDY, Va. - Virginia's first gubernatorial debate will be taking place Thursday, September 16 at 7 p.m.

Democrat candidate Terry McAuliffe and Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin will face off ahead of Election Day which is on November 2.

The first day of in-person early voting at local voter registration offices is Friday, September 17 and the deadline to register to vote, or update an existing registration is Tuesday, October 12.

The debate is taking place at the Appalachian School of Law and News 3 will be airing it on air and online in this web story Thursday night from 7-8 p.m.

Journalist Susan Page will be moderating the debate with panelists Dr. Bob Holsworth and Candace Burns.

Click here for your guide to the 2021 Virginia elections

