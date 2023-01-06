After 11 ballots, still no Speaker of the House, as votes and deliberations enter fourth day

WASHINGTON, D.C. - This week, more ballots have been cast to elect a Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives than since before the Civil War, but still no speaker.

Over three days, representatives have taken 11 votes to decide who will lead the chamber, two months after Republicans won back control by a handful of seats.

A simple majority — 218 votes — is needed to become Speaker. In each of the ballots cast so far, Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-California) has taken around 200, with 20 Republicans giving their votes to other candidates, including Reps. Jim Jordan of Ohio and Byron Donalds of Florida, as well as former president Donald Trump.

House Democrats have unanimously supported Hakeem Jeffries (D-New York) in all 11 votes, but the 212 votes also do not meet the majority, though Jeffries is primed to be the first African American to lead a major party in Congress.

The House is scheduled to meet again on Friday at noon to pick up deliberations.

Hampton Roads area Republicans, Rep. Rob Wittman and Rep.-elect Jen Kiggans, have both supported McCarthy for Speaker. Kiggans released a statement about the ongoing stalemate on Thursday, reading:

"Like many of you, I’m frustrated that a Speaker of the House hasn’t been elected yet. I was sent to Congress to be a strong, independent voice and fight for the priorities of the people of Virginia’s Second District, which I’m unable to do until the House elects a Speaker. I cannot express how difficult and disappointing it is to have been confronted with such paralyzing dysfunction in my first week.

I have always said that politics is a team sport and that we are stronger together. The American people gave us the majority to restore strength in our country, and we must elect a Speaker first in order to get to work on the important issues they elected me to address. My Commonwealth and my country deserve better. Government is not a game, and this is not why I ran for office. I am unwavering in my commitment to serve and will continue to support the most qualified Speaker candidate who will ensure we have a majority can get to work as soon as possible.

In the meantime, I’m pleased to say that my office is fully open and already working on behalf of my constituents. We’re here and are committed to serving you!"

Rep. Greg Murphy (R), who represents northeastern North Carolina, has also voted for McCarthy. He announced on social media that his office is also open to constituents.

The office for #NC03 is open!



One of the best parts about serving in Congress is being able to meet with constituents when they’re in Washington. I’m looking forward to continuing to do so in the 118th Congress!



And never hesitate to contact my office: https://t.co/Gg8gXDg8aA pic.twitter.com/BcSD176ca9 — Congressman Greg Murphy, M.D. (@RepGregMurphy) January 5, 2023

