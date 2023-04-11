Former convicted felon shares journey to re-entering society

CHESAPEAKE, Va - Re-entering back into society—that was the main message in a prison re-entry forum hosted by Attorney General Jason Miyares and faith leaders in Chesapeake Monday night.

The purpose of the forum was to engage the community in how local faith-based groups can participate in prisoner re-entry programs and steer convicted felons on the right track.

Chris Williams, a formerly convicted felon, said faith-based organizations helped him re-enter society and get a job, leading him to help others.

News 3 Chris Williams

"I’m a 10-time convicted felon," he said. "It was due to my substance abuse. I was addicted to cocaine and all kinds of opioids."

Williams served 13 years in prison before his release in 2010. He said he was addicted to drugs for 25 years and has been drug-free for the last 18 years.

He’s now married and a homeowner.

"I am now employed by the Department of Corrections," Williams said.

Five months ago, he got a job with the Department of Corrections and now works with convicted felons.

"I’m a substance abuse counselor," he said. "I work with returning citizens and those who are suffering with substance abuse."

He says church programs and prison fellowship helped him re-enter society.

It's a program that Jesse Wiese, the vice president of Prison Fellowship, a non-profit, calls valuable.

News 3 Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares

"We’re in all 50 states across the country, offering second chances of hope to men and women who are incarcerated," Wiese said.

Virginia has one of the lowest recidivism rates in the country at 23 percent. Attorney General Jason Miyares wants to tackle violence prevention at a young age.

"Initiatives our office is tackling with Operation Ceasefire. We’ve partnered with 12 different cities, five in Hampton Roads," Miyares said. "It's all about tackling gun violence and gang prevention. Trying to make sure young people aren’t on the pathway to gang and violent gang activity. But if you cross that line and you are a repeat violent offender, it’s prosecution."

