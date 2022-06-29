VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – With Independence Day just days away, fire officials are reminding Virginians across Hampton Roads that fireworks are illegal, including sparklers.

In Virginia, a person is not legally allowed to possess, use, store, sell or handle any firework that explodes or rises into the air. It is a violation of the Virginia State Fire Prevention Code.

The code specifically prohibits firecrackers, skyrockets, torpedoes, and other fireworks. However, fireworks that stay on the ground, including pinwheels, fountains and sparklers, are legal through state code.

Illegal fireworks are a Class 1 misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and or a $2,500.00 fine.

