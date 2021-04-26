Watch
Ahead of body camera footage release from incident resulting in Andrew Brown’s death, Elizabeth City declares State of Emergency

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. - Mayor Bettie Parker declares state of emergency ahead of deputies releasing body camera footage of Andrew Brown Jr.'s death, an incident that officials say is causing 'civil unrest'.

The video is set to be viewed by Brown's family and their attorney at the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office at 11:30 a.m., and news conference will immediately follow.

Officials note in a document, that protesters have the right to peacefully assemble and the City of Elizabeth City will protect that right.

