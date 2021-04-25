Andrew Brown Jr.'s family, attorneys to review body camera footage of fatal deputy-involved shooting Monday

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. - Body camera footage from the fatal deputy-involved shooting of Andrew Brown will be shown to Brown's family Monday.

Following the release of the footage to the family, civil rights attorney Ben Crump, Bakari Sellers, and Harry Daniels will hold a press conference to address the media, according to a release from the family's attorneys.

The family and their attorney will view the video at the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office at 11:30 a.m. and will hold a news conference immediately following.

Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office provided updates in a video statement Saturday after days of protests calling for the release of the footage.

Pasquotank County Sheriff Wooten says that the office wants the bodycam footage of the shooting to be made public, but says that it is not the office's decision.

Sheriff Wooten emphasized that only a judge can release the video. He says that he has asked the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation to confirm that its release will not undermine their investigation.

The office says they hope to file a motion in court on Monday to release the footage if the SBI says it will not impact the investigation.

Seven deputies are on administrative leave following the incident. The NAACP is calling for Wooten's resignation.

