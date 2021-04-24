Pasquotank Co. Sheriff gives update on release of body cam footage from fatal shooting of Andrew Brown

PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. - Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office provided updates in a video statement Saturday after the family of Andrew Brown and protesters call for body camera footage of the fatal shooting involving a deputy.

Pasquotank County Sheriff Wooten says that the office wants the bodycam footage of the shooting to be made public, but says that it is not the office's decision.

Sheriff Wooten emphasized that only a judge can release the video. He says that he has asked the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation to confirm that its release will not undermine their investigation.

The office says they hope to file a motion in court on Monday to release the footage if the SBI says it will not impact the investigation. The sheriff's office says they have asked the North Carolina's Sheriff's Association to do an internal affairs investigation of everyone involved in the incident. They say they hope to begin that process immediately.

"We know people want answers. We know you're angry. We understand and respect that. But, we're following a process to protect the investigation to ensure fairness for all," Sheriff Tommy Wooten II said.

Brown, a 42-year-old father of 7, was shot and killed after a search warrant was conducted in the 400 block of Perry Street at around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten and Chief Deputy Daniel Fogg said the warrant was for felony drug charges.

Daniels' office says eyewitness accounts say Brown was unarmed and fleeing when he was shot.

The community has been demanding the release of body camera footage of the shooting. Brown's family held a press conference Sunday demanding for transparency. During the press conference, Keith Rivers, Pasquotank County NAACP President says they are demanding the resignation of Sheriff Wooten.

Seven deputies are on administrative leave following the incident. Sheriff Wooten told News 3 Friday that three deputies resigned, but those deputies weren't involved in the incident.

