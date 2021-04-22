Protest for release of body cam footage in Andrew Brown's death planned in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. - City officials are expecting peaceful protests in the wake of Andrew Brown's death.

People are protesting to get the release of body camera footage that was taken when Brown was shot by a deputy on April 21 in Elizabeth City.

According to the Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office, a search warrant was conducted in the 400 block of Perry Street at around 8:30 a.m. A deputy shot and fatally wounded the resident while serving the search warrant, officials said. That resident was later identified as Brown. Information about what the warrant was for has not been released.

The Pasquotank Co., NAACP chapter, local city officials and the Andrew Brown family attorney spoke after meeting with the District Attorney on Thursday. They are calling for the release of the body camera footage as well as a chance to speak to the Sheriff.

On Wednesday night, Elizabeth City City Council members met to talk about what happened to Brown. As the meeting went on inside, outside people gathered reacting to the incident and demanding answers and transparency.

City officials said they are expecting a protest Thursday evening around 5 p.m., near the intersection of Water & Elizabeth Streets (at the foot of the Camden Causeway bridge). They said it will likely hinder traffic into and out of Camden. Officials said to plan accordingly.