Ahead of holiday drag performance, local singer collects gloves and socks for families in need

HAMPTON, Va. - K'Bana Blaq will take the stage as Vivian Valentine on Saturday, December 10, but first, he wants to make sure those without a home for the holidays can keep warm.

Through Friday, December 9, the local singer is partnering with J. Smith Enterprises to collect new gloves and socks at its McDonald's locations on the Peninsula in Hampton, Newport News and York County.

Blaq tells News 3 he came up with Gloves and Socks for the Homeless as a way to give back and spread joy, just as he's hoping to do at his drag performance called "Let Me Sleigh U."

“When I lost my mother (seven years ago), I had used my art to escape, to find a moment, to find a place to get peace," said Blaq. "The show is about entertainment; it’s about allowing people to have a break because we all need one.”

Blaq says he first got connected to McDonald's during a prior performance. Area Supervisor for J. Smith Enterprises, Sharon Wright, says continuing the partnership was an easy decision.

“You don’t even have to order anything. Just drop your socks and your gloves off and just make your donation," she said in a call to those willing to help.

McDonalds is collecting donations at the following locations through December 9:

12705 JEFFERSON AVENUE

NEWPORT NEWS, VA 23605

2635 GEORGE WASHINGTON HIGHWAY

YORKTOWN, VA 23693

3367 COMMANDER SHEPARD BLVD

HAMPTON, VA 23666

1534 E. PEMBROKE AVENUE

HAMPTON, VA 23663

236 S. MALLORY STREET

HAMPTON, VA 23663

652 J. CLYDE MORRIS BLVD

NEWPORT NEWS VA 23601

12105 JEFFERSON AVENUE

NEWPORT NEWS VA 23602

1196 BIG BETHEL ROAD

HAMPTON VA 23666

12487 WARWICK BLVD

NEWPORT NEWS VA 23606

Blaq says after Friday, Four Oaks, a nonprofit that helps families escape homelessness, will pick up the gloves and socks. He's hoping to have a box outside Saturday's performance, when he also plans to announce how much was donated.

K'Bana Blaq

"Let Me Sleigh U" begins at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 10 at Zeiders American Dream Theater in Virginia Beach.