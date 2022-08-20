Watch Now
Aircraft to conduct mosquito spraying over Langley AFB and Craney Island

Posted at 9:38 PM, Aug 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-19 21:38:09-04

PORTSMOUTH, Va.—An aircraft will be spreading mosquito spray over the Langley Air Force Base and Craney Island next week.

The 757th Airlift Squadron will conduct the spraying after sunset on Wednesday, August 24, and per weather conditions, will end the next day.

According to officials, the Aircraft is equipped with a “Modular Aerial Spray system,” which uses a special global positioning system to have accurate navigation to designated target areas for the pesticide.

The time of the mission was set to minimize the impact on bees and surrounding personnel.

The Youngstown Air Reserve Station recommends that nearby beekeepers cover their hives and for young children to be kept indoors during this time even though the spray is safe for people and animals. This is to minimize the impact of bee loss and to not irritate the respiratory systems of the underdeveloped.

