Airsoft, pellet guns brought to Virginia Beach schools; Officials issue warning

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach City Public Schools is issuing a warning after officials said they've seen, "multiple airsoft and pellet guns being brought onto school buses and grounds by students."
In a letter sent to VBCPS families, Superintendent Aaron Spence said school staff have been speaking to students and schools about these incidents. Spence asked parents to reinforce the message at home.
Spence referenced the Jan. 6 shooting at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News last week, saying any students who are confused or struggling with their feelings should reach out to their schools for assistance.
The full letter to parents from the superintendent is below.
Good evening, VBCPS families,
Because our parents and families are our number one partners in educating our students, I’m reaching out with an urgent request. Recently, we have seen multiple airsoft and pellet guns being brought onto school buses and grounds by students. School staff are speaking with students in the schools about the seriousness of these actions and we are asking you to help reinforce this message at home.
As a reminder, bringing a weapon of any kind, including toys, on school property (including buses and bus stops) is not allowed and doing so will result in disciplinary action up to and including investigation and potential criminal charges. We work closely with the Office of Security and Emergency Management and the Virginia Beach Police Department anytime a weapon is brought to school or a threat is made. Please help us by making sure your child understands the severity of bringing a weapon to school and the consequences that could follow those actions.
We know that following the incident that took place in Newport News last week, students may be confused or struggling with their feelings. If your child needs support, please contact the school for assistance.
As always, if students see something they should report it immediately to police or an adult. The safety and security of our students and staff is our top priority and we want everyone who walks through our doors to feel safe at all times. Thank you for your cooperation and partnership in reinforcing these important safety reminders, and for your continued support of VBCPS.
Take care,
Aaron Spence
Superintendent