Airsoft, pellet guns brought to Virginia Beach schools; Officials issue warning

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach City Public Schools is issuing a warning after officials said they've seen, "multiple airsoft and pellet guns being brought onto school buses and grounds by students."

In a letter sent to VBCPS families, Superintendent Aaron Spence said school staff have been speaking to students and schools about these incidents. Spence asked parents to reinforce the message at home.

Spence referenced the Jan. 6 shooting at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News last week, saying any students who are confused or struggling with their feelings should reach out to their schools for assistance.

The full letter to parents from the superintendent is below.