Albemarle County Police searching for Two Juveniles

ALBERMARLE COUNTY, Va. - The Albemarle Police Department is searching for two missing uveniles.

According to Albemarle County Police Department,13-year-old Zayla Christmas, and her younger sister 11-year-old Beautiful Christmas were last seen in Albemarle Countyearly in the morning on July 21, 2022.

Police describe Zayla as 4'11 with brown eyes and long brown hair last seen in a ponytail. Beautiful is described to be 4'4, about140lbs, brown eyes with black and pink braided hair.

Any information leading to the whereabouts of Zayla and/or Beautiful Christmas is encouraged to contact Detective Lavin at the Albemarle County Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 434-296-5907, or Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000.