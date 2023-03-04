Alex Murdaugh processed into Department of Corrections, new photo released

Convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh is now in the custody of the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

According to the state's department of corrections, Murdaugh's head was shaved as standard procedure for processing into their system.

The disgraced former attorney was processed at Kirkland Reception and Evaluation Center in Columbia Friday after his sentencing. The judge ruled he will spend the rest of his life in prison for the murders of his son and wife.

Murdaugh will also undergo medical tests, mental health and education assessments as well as an evaluation process that typically takes about 45 days to complete.

He will then head to one of the state's maximum security prisons.