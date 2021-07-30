All military, civilian Department of Defense personnel will be asked to 'attest to' their COVID-19 vaccination status

WASHINGTON - As the Department of Defense moves quickly to meet President Joe Biden's commitment to defeat COVID-19, all military and civilian DoD personnel will be asked about their vaccination status.

In a statement issued by Pentagon Deputy Press Secretary Jamal Brown Thursday, he said all personnel will be asked to "attest to their vaccination status" and that anyone "unable or unwilling to do that will be required to wear a mask, physically distance, comply with a regular testing requirement and be subject to official travel restrictions."

Biden said the same thing about federal workers.

Wednesday, the Pentagon said it will require everyone to wear masks indoors at Department of Defense installations and facilities where COVID-19 transmission is high, regardless of whether they've been vaccinated or not.

Brown's full statement can be read below:

“The Department of Defense is moving quickly to meet President Biden’s commitment to defeat COVID-19, and that includes being able to ensure every member of our civilian and military workforce is protected.



“In accordance with the guidance the President issued today, all military and civilian DoD personnel will be asked to attest to their vaccination status. Personnel unable or unwilling to do that will be required to wear a mask, physically distance, comply with a regular testing requirement and be subject to official travel restrictions.



“Secretary Austin will also begin consulting our medical professionals, as well as the Joint Chiefs of Staff, to determine how and when to make recommendations to the President with respect to adding the COVID-19 vaccines to the full list of requirements for military personnel.



“In the meantime, we continue to offer vaccines to our personnel and their families around the world. And we will continue to adjust our protocols to the local conditions of the communities we serve in.



“COVID-19 remains a significant and evolving threat to our nation’s security. The rise of the Delta variant and the speed with which it transmits make these additional protective efforts all the more vital to protecting our force and the nation we defend.



“Vaccines remain the best and most effective way to prevent the spread of COVID, including the Delta variant.” Pentagon Deputy Press Secretary Jamal Brown

