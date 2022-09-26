'All my childhood memories, gone:' Williamsburg residents recount damaging storms

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. - A line of heavy storms rocked parts of Williamsburg Sunday.

Trees were uprooted, several homes saw damage, and thousands were left without power.

There were also two homes on Jan Rae Circle that were severely damaged. Ray Kemp was outside with a family member when they saw the storms develop.

“He says 'Watch out!' and I look up and see this branch come down,” Kemp said.

Kemp said they then saw an entire tree crash straight through the kitchen, cutting the mobile home in half.

Several people and pets were home at the time. No injuries were reported, but Kemp said it was still devastating.

“I literally looked at it and said, 'That’s all my childhood memories, gone'." Kemp said.

A few houses down another house was hit by a fallen tree. Mohamed Lasri said his wife and three children were home when a large tree fell through the roof.

“I don’t care about the home, my kids are safe, that’s important to me,” Lasri said.

Crews worked Monday to restore power to the neighborhood and clean up debris. Kemp said they're trying to treat this setback as a new beginning.

"I’m trying to be positive about it,” Kemp said.