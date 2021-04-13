All suspects in March Norfolk homicide arrested, detectives say

NORFOLK, Va. - All four men charged in connection with a deadly shooting on Wiley Drive in March have been arrested, Norfolk detectives announced Tuesday.

On March 17 around 12:55 a.m., police responded to a home in the 600 block of Wiley Drive for a report of someone who had been shot. When officers arrived, they found 31-year-old Eddie M. Jenkins of Norfolk suffering from a gunshot wound.

Jenkins was pronounced dead at the scene.

Curtis E. Copeland Jr., 19, of Norfolk was arrested later that day and was charged with murder and use of a firearm. He is being held in Norfolk City Jail without bond.

As the investigation continued, detectives have charged three more men - Markell T. Scott, 18; William Gainer, 18; and Raevon K. Gordon, 19, all of Norfolk - each with conspiracy and use of a firearm.

Scott, Gainer and Gordon have all been arrested and are currently being held in the Norfolk City Jail without bond.

Norfolk Police Department

Download the News 3 app for updates.