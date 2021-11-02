All Williamsburg Area Transit Authority services to be free on Election Day

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. - If you live in Williamsburg and need a ride to the polls on Tuesday, that's no problem.

The Williamsburg Area Transit Authority (WATA) announced all ride services will be free on Election Day.

Hampton Roads Transit (HRT) is also waiving fares for its bus, light rail, ferry, and paratransit services on Tuesday to give people the opportunity to vote. You can find local HRT routes here.

