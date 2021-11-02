Watch
All Williamsburg Area Transit Authority services to be free on Election Day

Posted at 9:13 PM, Nov 01, 2021
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. - If you live in Williamsburg and need a ride to the polls on Tuesday, that's no problem.

The Williamsburg Area Transit Authority (WATA) announced all ride services will be free on Election Day.

You can find links to transit information, including the status of your bus and all ride schedules for the day, here.

Hampton Roads Transit (HRT) is also waiving fares for its bus, light rail, ferry, and paratransit services on Tuesday to give people the opportunity to vote. You can find local HRT routes here.

Click here to find your local polling place.

Click here for our full guide on the 2021 Virginia elections.

