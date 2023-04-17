Alumni allege Christopher Newport University Title IX office mishandled sex assault cases

Students, parents and staff at Christopher Newport University in Newport News are calling for change after claims that the university mishandled rape and sexual assault cases.

A group of alumni who recently graduated from Christopher Newport University allege the school's Title IX office mishandled rape and sexual assault cases that were reported by students when they attended.

The former student said three different incidents happened within the last five years. The group has started a petition, and wrote a letter to the administration, calling for changes in how the Title IX office handles sexual assault cases.

According to the school's Title IX office, "from Aug. 2017 and June 2022, there were four suspensions and one dismissal from the university for sexual misconduct addressed under the Title IX."

Brooke Nixon, an alumna, told News 3's Leondra Head she was assaulted in 2021, and said the perpetrator was eventually expelled.

"I was drugged and sexually assaulted while attending an off-campus party with friends. There was a stranger there who drugged my drink," Nixon said. "I woke up the next morning with gashes on my head and bruises. I knew it had happened. Unfortunately, I know so many students share that same story."

Christopher Newport University released the following statement to News 3 about the alleged claims:

"We take our responsibility for student well-being and safety with the ut-most seriousness. We are committed to offering our full support and compassion to any student going through an immensely challenging and difficult time. Title 9 requires us to have a fair, impartial and exhaustive process -- that respects the rights of all parties. To ensure student privacy -- we will not comment on the specifics of any case."

Students are set to speak at an open forum Monday night about the claims.

News 3's Leondra Head is covering this topic and will add to this story.