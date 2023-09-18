Ambulance located after ER patient steals it from Sentara Norfolk General Hospital: Officials

NORFOLK, Va. — A patient that stole an ambulance from Sentara Norfolk General Hospital last Friday has been taken into custody, according to the Norfolk Police Department.

The ambulance was reported stolen around 5:24 p.m., but officials have not told us how long it took before it was found.

The person who stole the ambulance did not arrive to the hospital in it, rather he was in the ER, according to Dale Gauding, a senior communications adviser at Sentara.

Police explained that the ambulance was located just blocks away from the hospital, in the 400 block of Gresham Drive, later that Friday.

EVMS took the suspect into custody and the person was taken to receive further medical treatment, police stated.

We are working to learn more details but these are the only updates to release at this time.

