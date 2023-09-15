ER patient steals ambulance from Sentara Norfolk General Hospital

NORFOLK, Va. — A patient has reportedly stolen an ambulance from Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

The person who stole the ambulance did not arrive to the hospital in it, rather he was in the ER, according to Dale Gauding, a senior communications adviser at Sentara.

Gauding said it is his understanding that the patient ran out of the ER, hopped in the ambulance in the ambulance parking lot and took off.

No one was hurt and the hospital is not on lock down, according to Gauding.

Police are searching for the ambulance and the patient.

