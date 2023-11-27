American Red Cross seeking blood donations during the holidays

NORFOLK, Va. — In this season of giving, the American Red Cross is asking more Americans to roll up their sleeves and take the plunge.

"Donating blood is an easy way to give back," Ashley Henyan, spokesperson with the American Red Cross, said.

But collecting blood during the holidays is a challenge, Henyan said.

"Schools are closed, families are on vacation, people are attending functions and festive parties and not really thinking about going out to their local blood drive," Henyan said. "But there are still patients in the hospital that need blood to survive."

The Red Cross declared a national blood shortage back in September, citing a busy travel season and back-to-back climate disasters.

While donations have increased since then, the organization says it still needs to collect 10,000 more units per week to meet patients' needs.

"We never want someone to be in the position where they don't have the blood they need to survive," Henyan said.

Mac Lippman, a blood donor, said the 9/11 attacks inspired him to become a regular donor.

Lippman estimates that he's given more than 700 units of blood so far.

"Helping people is a timeless thing," he said. "I look forward to it, to tell you the truth."

For those who are ineligible to donate blood due to medical conditions, travel, or other restrictions, the Red Cross says you can still give back by volunteering your time.

To find a local blood drive near you, visit the American Red Cross's website here.