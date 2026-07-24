'America's Favorite' movie set to film in locations around Hampton Roads

A new feature film is set to begin filming around Hampton Roads this summer, according to an announcement made by Gov. Abigail Spanberger's office.

The movie will be named "America's Favorite" and it centers around a television host truing to solve murders during a live broadcast. Spanberger's office says the project will hire local crews and rent equipment from local businesses.

“Virginia has so much to offer to film and television projects, and I can’t wait to see Hampton Roads and Coastal Virginia featured on the big screen. This is exactly the kind of production we want to keep bringing to the Commonwealth," Spanberger said.

The film is set to be directed by Eric Bross, who previously worked on "Affairs of State," "Restaurant" and "A Country Christmas Story." This movie will be producer Stephen Israel's fourth project filmed in the coastal Virginia area.

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