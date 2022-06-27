Amid July 4th weekend, Floatopia event planned in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - During the busy July 4th weekend, a Floatopia event is scheduled for this Saturday at Chic's Beach, according to a social media post.

City Councilman John Moss said the city and police department have been working to develop a plan for the event. "I have been asked not to disclose those actions, but residents would be pleased," Moss said in a Facebook post.

"As part of holiday operations , City Departments are preparing with enhanced support in terms of trash cans and sanitation facilities and increased collection and services respectively," Moss added.

The event in 2019 led to tons of trash being left on the beach, which angered neighbors.

