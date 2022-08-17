Amid staffing shortages, Portsmouth Police Department provides hands-on education for youth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Portsmouth teens and young adults are getting hands-on training this week and next week from officers in the Portsmouth Police Department.

The two-week course is called the Explorer’s Academy. It’s an introductory session to the Explorer’s Program which is a year-round educational opportunity designed for ages 14-21.

The students work on a variety of things from first aid to physical fitness and defense tactics. This year, we caught up with them as they were training on mountain bikes, maneuvering between obstacles.

Officer Allen Washington with the Community Enhancement Division of Portsmouth Police Department says not only is it a way to get youth interested in law enforcement, but it also strengthens the relationship between young citizens and officers.

Portsmouth Police Department reports that it is currently working to fill about 80 vacancies.

News 3 will be updating this story.

For more on the Explorers Program, click here. You can also call 757-235-5668.