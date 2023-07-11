Watch Now
Amtrak train derails in D.C. after leaving from Norfolk

Emergency workers help passengers with their bags while disembarking a supplemental train after their Amtrak train derailed near Union Station on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 in Washington. Two Amtrak train cars derailed, but upright, inside a tunnel near Union Station. D.C. Fire and EMS evaluated one passenger and no other injuries have been reported.
(AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Passengers offloaded at L’Enfant Plaza station with the assistance of DC Fire and EMS personnel and were being escorted to a nearby hotel.
Posted at 2:14 PM, Jul 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-11 14:23:53-04

WASHINGTON — A pair of Amtrak train cars derailed Tuesday morning outside of Washington D.C.'s Union Station, causing delays but no significant injuries, according to authorities.

It happened just before 9 a.m., in a tunnel near the Union Station entrance, and involved an incoming train arriving from Norfolk.

Both derailed train cars remained upright.

Fire officials and medics boarded the train but reported no serious injuries among the passengers, although one Amtrak employee was taken to a medical facility for a minor issue.

Union Station is a major regional hub and the derailment has caused delays and suspended service to Arlington and Richmond, Virginia, according to Amtrak.

