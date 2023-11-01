Analysts explains what Hampton Roads residents can expect for 2024 health insurance coverage

NORFOLK, Va. — Today is the first day of open enrollment for millions of people, whether they get insurance through work or through other sources like the Affordable Care Act.

"I'm looking to choose another healthcare company," said Gaynell Drummond, a Hampton resident.

Since Nov. 1is the first day of open enrollment, Gaynell Drummond is eager to compare health plans by applying for insurance through Virginia's new Insurance Marketplace website.

Christinna Bautista/WTKR For those looking for coverage, analysts with healthinsurance.org say you can expect a modest increase in insurance coverage for 2024.

The website launched today and transferred the coverage information of those enrolled in 2023.

"You should have received information from the Virginia marketplace basically telling you how you can log in and access your account," said Louise Norris, health policy analyst, healthinsurance.org

"It's about a 4.5% increase in what they call the benchmark plan, which is the plan in each area that they use that premium subsidy amounts," said Norris.

But what you pay will ultimately be different depending on the plan you choose and your income.

For those in the market for new health insurance like Gaynell, that's on a fixed income, she says she is trying to get the best deal with the best coverage for her health care needs.

"I want to make sure all my healthcare needs are covered by insurance," said Drummond. "I don't want to be denied getting a question answered."

You can visit Virginia Insurance Marketplace website to learn how you can apply.