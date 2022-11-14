Andra Brown pleads guilty to murder of retired Norfolk Police sergeant and permanently injuring his daughter

Andra Brown pleaded guilty Monday morning to killing retired Norfolk Police officer William Moore and permanently injuring Moore's adult daughter.

Norfolk police found Moore unresponsive and his daughter with serious head injuries at their home in Oceanview on February 28, 2022.

According to court documents, Brown admitted that he and Xavier Elijah Hudspeth arrived at Moore and his daughter's home looking to steal guns.

Hudspeth, the co-defendant in this case, had previously worked for a cleaning company that serviced Moore's home on two prior occasions. The documentation claims that this is how the two knew Moore was a retired Norfolk cop and owned guns.

Brown, who told police he has a fascination with guns, was inside the home when Moore "surprised" him. Brown told police he then "just went into a dark place and pulled the trigger."

Court documents say Moore was shot three times, once in the head and twice in the chest. An autopsy report presumed that Moore could have died from any of the three gunshot wounds.

Following the initial gunshots, documents say Moore's daughter, who was 63 at the time, stuck her head out of her bedroom door. This is when Moore fired shots at the 63-year-old, hitting her twice in the head. The daughter survived but now endures permanent injuries.

Both Brown and Hudspeth left the scene before being arrested by police.

Brown was originally facing eight charges but as part of a plea agreement plead guilty to four of them. They include:

Non Capital First Degree Murder (Max sentence: Life)

Malicious Wounding - Victim Permanently Impaired (Max sentence: Life)

Conspire to Commit Larceny of Firearms (Max sentence: 10 years)

Firearm Use in Commission of a Felony (Max sentence: 3 years)

While not a condition of his plea agreement, court documents say that should Brown cooperate with prosecutors in the case of Hudspeth, the court will take that into consideration at sentencing. This plea agreement does not currently include a sentencing agreement.

Brown's sentencing hearing is scheduled for February 24.