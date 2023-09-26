Animal cruelty charges for former Hampton Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant, husband thrown out

HAMPTON, Va. — HAMPTON, Va. – Charges for a now former Hampton Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant and her husband, who are the focus of an animal cruelty investigation, were thrown out on Tuesday.

Michael Johnson was charged in July after police said they found eight pit bulls – four adults and four puppies- in poor health and unsafe conditions at his property on Ireland Street.

Some of the conditions listed in court records include all or some of the pit bulls lacking access to water and shelter and suffering from fleas.

He was charged with eight counts of animal cruelty, four counts of animal fighting and other related charges.

News AG takes on animal cruelty case involving Hampton Sheriff Lt. & husband Penny Kmitt

Attorney General taking over animal cruelty case involving Hampton Sheriff Lt. & husband

Days later, his wife Carolyn Johnson, a now former Hampton Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant, was served a summons for misdemeanor animal cruelty charges.

According to the Hampton's Sheriff's Office, Lieutenant Carolyn Johnson retired on Aug. 1.

At the time of her arrest, the Hampton Sheriff's Office told News 3 she was placed on paid administrative leave.

After police searched the home, the pit bulls were taken to Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter to get medical attention.

Michael Johnson was supposed to appear in court in August to be arraigned, but his case was delayed as prosecutors said Attorney General Miyares was taking over.

After the charges were thrown out, Attorney General Miyares' Animal Unit told News 3 that “despite today's hearing, the investigation remains ongoing."

The unit added that charges can be brought back in these cases.

Stay with News 3 for updates.