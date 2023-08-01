Attorney General taking over animal cruelty case involving Hampton Sheriff Lt. & husband

HAMPTON, Va. — Inside Hampton General District Court on Tuesday, prosecutors said that the Attorney General is taking over a case involving a Hampton Sheriff's Office Lieutenant and her husband charged with animal cruelty.

Michael Johnson is facing eight counts of animal cruelty, four counts of animal fighting and other related charges.

Just days after his arrest on July 25, his wife Carolyn Johnson, who works in law enforcement, was served a summons for misdemeanor animal cruelty charges.

News What we know: Animal cruelty case involving Hampton SO lieutenant, husband Ellen Ice

According to court records, four adult pit bulls and four puppies were found in "poor condition" in the shed behind Johnson's house on Ireland Street in Hampton.

The documents claim that the dogs were covered in feces and fleas, their ears were bleeding due to fly bites, and some were wearing a device used to force breeding. Investigators also allegedly found multivitamins and a treadmill.

Then, after searching Johnson's cell phone, documents say that investigators uncovered photos and videos related to dog fighting.

The pit bulls were taken from the Johnson residence and are now at the Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter, police say.

Meanwhile, court records show that Michael Johnson was released on bail. He is expected back in court on August 15.