What we know: Animal cruelty case involving Hampton Sheriff's Office lieutenant, husband

HAMPTON, Va. — A Hampton man was arrested Tuesday on dog fighting charges. ust two days later, his wife who works in law enforcement, was served a summons for misdemeanor animal cruelty charges.

News Hampton Sheriff's Office lieutenant, husband charged with animal cruelty Danielle Saitta

Court documents show Michael Johnson is facing eight counts of animal cruelty, four counts of animal fighting and other related charges.

According to the criminal complaint, four adult pit bulls and four pit bull puppies were found in "poor condition" in the shed behind Johnson's house on Ireland Street.

The documents state that the dogs were allegedly covered in feces, had dirty water, were infested with fleas and their ears were bleeding due to fly bites.

Law enforcement officials say they also found documents and paraphernalia related to conditioning doors for fighting.

“Anger, the first thing was anger," said one neighbor, describing how he felt witnessing the raid on Tuesday. “I understand how alone those dogs must have felt, I just wanted to pick them up and bring them in, make them my own.”

In addition to Johnson's arrest, his wife Carolyn Johnson is also facing misdemeanor animal cruelty charges. Johnson is a lieutenant with the Hampton Sheriff's Office.

“If it doesn’t stop with a sheriff who does it stop with?” said the neighbor.

The dogs are being held at the Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter where they are receiving medical attention.