Court documents detail evidence gathered against Hampton man charged with animal cruelty

HAMPTON, Va. — Court documents outline the evidence an animal control officer gathered at a Hampton home before a man was arrested and charged with animal cruelty.

The criminal complaint, filed by an animal control officer, is in reference to a search conducted at the home of Michael and Carolyn Johnson, located at 40 Ireland Street. The documents make the following claims:



On Monday, July 24, the animal control officer went to the Johnson’s Hampton home to perform a welfare check in response to an animal cruelty report. Michael Johnson was uncooperative and did not let Animal Control onto his property.

The next morning, the officer came back with a search warrant and found four adult pit bulls and four pit bull puppies “in poor conditions” on the property. Some of the listed conditions include all or some of the pit bulls lacking access to water and shelter and suffering from fleas.

After getting a second search warrant, the officer found items associated with the “breeding and conditioning of fighting dogs” inside the home.

Police say they arrested Michael Johnson, 59, on Tuesday for promoting, preparing for and engaging in the fighting of animals for amusement, sport or gain. He’s since been released on bail, according to court records. His next court date is scheduled for September.

The pit bulls were taken from the Johnson residence and are now at the Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter, police say.

