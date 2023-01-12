Animals at the Virginia Zoo just love these sunny, winter days

NORFOLK, Va. — More than 700 animals call the Virginia Zoo in Norfolk home.

Some of these species you might see on a farm and others you might envision on a savannah. Despite their different habitats, Executive Director Greg Bockheim said some of the animals have something in common—they don't mind the cold.

"The snow is exciting to tigers, to orangutangs, to have a little adventure in the show," Bockheim said. "The primates especially will walk through the frosty grass. We think it's stimulating for them and exciting to go through weather changes."

When it comes to keeping the animals cool and or warm, Bockheim said the zoo doesn't monkey around.

"They all do have access to heated inside quarters. In the summer we have indoor air-conditioned areas," he said. "We also have specialty floors for the rhinos which means their floors are actually heated. So if you can keep their feet warm their whole body follows."

Like your house pet, handlers say some animals welcome the sunshine.

"When the sun is out and it's very cold out too they'll sit in those sunny spots in their habitat just like your dog or your cat might at home," said Bockheim.

You could say some of them opt for a "fur" coat to stay outside.

"There are some animals more conditioned. They can grow thicker hair if they're raised in a colder climate just like humans do when your blood gets thicker when you live in the north so it keeps your body warmer and the same things happen to many different animal species," said Bockheim.

For bigger animals, it takes longer to feel chilled, meaning animals like rhinos can be out for a while.

"Because they have such a massive body it would take them a long time to cool down, so they can come out when it's 30 degrees, 45 degrees," said Bockheim.

The Virginia Zoo is open seven days a week.

