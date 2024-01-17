Watch Now
Animals at Virginia Living Museum receive donated live Christmas trees for habitats

Posted at 5:45 PM, Jan 17, 2024
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The animals at the Virginia Living Museum in Newport News got belated Christmas gifts Wednesday: live Christmas trees for their habitats.

They were donated by a Williamsburg business called Junkluggers who collected the dozens of trees over the last few weeks.

Red fox with Christmas tree

Enrichment coordinator Britt Sorensen told News 3 the trees help enrich the animals habitats by sparking behaviors they typically do in the wild.

“Christmas trees are especially fun because they’re not something we have all year around, we don’t have large amounts of it, and it has a really strong smell and brings out a lot of great natural behaviors,” said Sorensen.

For those who may visit, the trees are in the fox, coyotes, deer and vultures exhibits, you can also find them inside too in the aquariums.

