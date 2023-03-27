Announcement coming Tuesday about 2023 NAS Oceana Air Show

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The 2023 NAS Oceana Air Show will be announced this week, according to a press release.

Commanding Officer Capt. Steve Djunaedi will make the announcement Tuesday morning from Naval Air Station (NAS) Oceana in Virginia Beach.

The release did not give any other details.

The event drew a crowd of more than 341,000 in 2022. The U.S. Navy's Elite Demonstration Squadron, The Blue Angels, performed alongside many other military and civilian aviators. The Blues hadn't been back in Virginia Beach since 2018, so their return was highly anticipated.

