Watch Now
News

Actions

Announcement coming Tuesday about 2023 NAS Oceana Air Show

Naval Air Station Oceana
Todd Corillo
Super Hornets at Naval Air Station Oceana as seen from the tower in July 2021.
Naval Air Station Oceana
Posted at 3:12 PM, Mar 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-27 15:12:16-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The 2023 NAS Oceana Air Show will be announced this week, according to a press release.

Commanding Officer Capt. Steve Djunaedi will make the announcement Tuesday morning from Naval Air Station (NAS) Oceana in Virginia Beach.

The release did not give any other details.

The event drew a crowd of more than 341,000 in 2022. The U.S. Navy's Elite Demonstration Squadron, The Blue Angels, performed alongside many other military and civilian aviators. The Blues hadn't been back in Virginia Beach since 2018, so their return was highly anticipated.

Stay with News 3 as we learn more about the event.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV