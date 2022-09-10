Another mom claims Chesapeake teacher facing abuse charges mistreated her daughter

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – More allegations are coming to light against Chesapeake Special Education teacher Janice Maw.

Sherease Cook said her daughter Aniyah, 15, always loved going to school. That love was almost lost several years ago when Cook said Aniyah’s behavior suddenly changed.

“Fussy, very moody,” said Cook. “All she would do when she got home from school was just sleep and she wouldn’t eat. My daughter is known for eating. She loves to eat.”

Cook said Aniyah was seven years old when she was mistreated and neglected in the classroom. Cook claims it happened eight years ago at Grassfield Elementary School in Chesapeake by Maw.

Maw is the same teacher who was just arrested at the end of August after three parents reported her to the school district. They claim Maw physically and verbally abused their children at Grassfield at the end of last school year.

Since Maw’s arrest, a third parent has filed charges against her.

“I had just assumed it was just my daughter,” Cook said. “I had no idea there could've ever been more people.”

Cook claims she saw Maw pulling Aniyah by the wrist. She also said Maw wouldn’t change her daughter’s dirty diaper for the entire school day, which is a requirement noted on her individualized education program (IEP).

Cook says Aniyah has Down Syndrome and autism and can’t verbalize much, so she wasn’t able to tell her mother.

“This is your job; this is what you signed up for,” Cook said. “This is what you went to school for.”

