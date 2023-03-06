Another person charged in 2019 Norfolk death of William & Mary football player Nate Evans

NORFOLK, Va. — A second person has been charged in the high-profile death of Nate Evans, a former William & Mary football player who police say was murdered in 2019.

Shortly after Evans' death, Kri'Shawn Beamon was charged with murdering Evans during what search warrants called a "drug transaction."

Now, nearly four years later, a second man is facing charges in connection to Evans' death. Keith Bryant Jr. is charged with second-degree murder and using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Bryant plead not guilty to both charges and will undergo a trial by jury in October. He is currently being held in Norfolk City Jail without bond.

Evans was just 19 years old when police say he was killed. The football player was a sophomore running back for William & Mary with aspirations of playing in the NFL.