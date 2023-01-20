Aonesty Selby's shared phone location may have been a cry for help: Sister

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Khalia Sellers is the older sister of Aonesty Selby. She said the only way she can see Aonesty now is through a digital screen, but it could never compare to the real thing.

"She was so full of life, and she had no worries, she didn't bother anybody," Sellers said.

On her sister's 18th birthday, Seller's found out Aonesty was missing.

"And I was just praying that it was like that she was at a friend's house just chilling," Sellers said.

A couple of days later, a shared location from Selby's phone to a friend led the family to her last location in Isle of Wight County.

Sellers believes this clue may have been a call for help.

"Honestly, I do feel like she sent her location because she felt something wasn't right or she felt scared and unsafe at the moment," said Sellers.

Sellers said Selby's family notified police about the shared location.

Investigators told News 3, the family was instructed not to search on the private property, risking tampering with evidence or getting lost themselves.

"They just brushed up and did it themselves and they ended up finding her and calling the police after," explained Sellers.

Sellers said the call was heart-wrenching.

"I broke down. I was screaming. It was so bad that the neighbors came and asked if I was ok," Sellers said.

After Aonesty's body was found, investigators collected enough evidence to issue an arrest warrant for 21-year-old Andarius McClelland, of Newport News, who police said confessed to shooting Selby after the two of them drove out to Isle of Wight and had an argument.

Sellers said it's the answer to just one of a hundred remaining questions.

"What was the argument that caused him to hurt my sister, especially if they were dating?" Sellers said.

McClellan's preliminary court date is set for April 6.

Sellers said she'll have the date on the calendar and that not even death could keep her from being a big sister to Aonesty Selby.

A vigil for Aonesty Selby is being held on Friday at Yorktown Beach at 6 p.m.

The family also has a GoFundMe to help with Aonesty's funeral expenses.