HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - The Associated Press has projected State Sen. Jen Kiggans as the winner of the Republican primary for Virginia's second congressional district.

BREAKING: Jen Kiggans wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in Virginia's 2nd Congressional District. #APRaceCall at 7:42 p.m. EDT. https://t.co/2nlgpji7ac — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) June 21, 2022

The second district includes Virginia Beach, southern Chesapeake, the Eastern Shore and more western parts of our viewing area.

Kiggans bested three other Republicans who were on the ballot: Jarome Bell, Andy Baan and Tommy Altman.

As of 8 p.m., the Virginia State Board of Elections' website is reporting that Kiggans won with more than 55% of the vote, with 114 of 236 precincts reporting. Bell came in second with more than 27% of the vote.

Kiggans released the following statement after her projected victory:

THANK YOU!!! I am honored and humbled to be the Republican Nominee in #VA02 this November!



I promise to work hard to earn each and every vote in November. But Virginian’s are fired up and ready to get our country back on track! And I know I have what it takes to beat Elaine Luria and deliver the results Hampton Roads taxpayers deserve.



To all of my incredible staff, volunteers, my amazing family, and every single voter who I met on the campaign trail and came out to vote for me today.



This is our chance to retake control of our country. It’s time to restore American strength in our economy, at our borders, and on the world stage. Now let’s get to work!! State Sen. Jen Kiggans (R)

She will face incumbent Rep. Elaine Luria, a Democrat, in November's election.

