Applesauce pouches that were recalled in Nov. may have been exposed to another contaminant

Applesauce pouches that were recalled in November may have been exposed to another contaminant, health officials say.

"Wanabana" fruit puree pouches have already been confirmed to be contaminated with lead. The FDA now says they may have also been exposed to the element chromium.

The FDA says while some people might not show symptoms after eating food contaminated with chromium, eating more than the amount outlined in dietary recommendations could cause abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, anemia, renal and hepatic dysfunction.

The CDC recommends getting a blood test if you or your child may have eaten the recalled products.

For more information on the recalled applesauce pouches, click here.