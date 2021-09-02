Area Dairy Queens raising funds for local animal shelters in September

Buy a sweet treat for your dog and help out a local animal shelter.

For the whole month of September, all of Mid-Atlantic Dairy Queen's 14 area locations will be partnering with local animal shelters.

100 percent of sales of $1.39 small cups of vanilla ice cream, a.k.a. "Pup Cups," will be donated to the shelters; split evenly between the Virginia Beach SPCA, Norfolk SPCA, Peninsula SPCA and Chesapeake Humane Society.

"It not only takes a lot of people to make sure the animals are compassionately cared for, but it also takes the generosity of our community and we're so thankful to partners like Dairy Queen who do events like this," said Mandi Kowaleski with Virginia Beach SPCA.

This is the second straight year local Dairy Queens are partnering with the shelters. Last year they raised more than $10,000.

"We've been locally owned in Hampton Roads for 50 years so the best way for us to make sure we keep that top of mind for our fans is actually doing things for the local community and having a local presence," said Matthew Bean, spokesperson for Mid-Atlantic Dairy Queen.

